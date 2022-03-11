Rising fuel prices impact farmers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As inflation in the U.S. has soared to 7.9% in the past year and gas prices continue to rise, farmers are feeling the pressure as the 2022 farming season approaches.

Farmer Scott Gibson said this season is unprecedented, as farm diesel is at over $4 a gallon.

“We’ve had to make some decisions that we’ve never faced before,” he said.

Gibson added if Northeast Arkansas sees a “long, hot, dry summer”, farmers will have to consume more diesel fuel for irrigation, which would “start cutting into budgets really quick.”

He mentioned that could lead to a bigger strain on consumers.

“We hope that we’ll see a break in some fuel prices by midsummer for the fall harvest,” Gibson said.

He said he managed to order several thousand gallons of diesel fuel prior to the inflation back in January.

Gibson recommends people not panic buy because of inflation and stay informed on the latest headlines regarding the economy.

