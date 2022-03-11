Snow Is Still Coming

Snow is still expected to move in through the afternoon and evening across Region 8. We should only get about 3 hours of snow, but it could be just enough to get 2-3″ of a heavy and wet snow. The snow will initially not stick to the roads, but as snowfall rates increase, it may start sticking to the roads. If slush develops on the roads, it will freeze Friday night as much colder temperatures are expected. With sunshine, much of the snow melts on Saturday. We will be much warmer next week. -Ryan

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.