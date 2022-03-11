Energy Alert
Weather postpones A-State baseball, tennis

By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Due to winter weather in Southwestern Missouri on Friday and Saturday, Arkansas State baseball’s weekend series at Missouri State has been altered to a Sunday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.

Originally a three-game series, the teams will now play two nine-inning contests at Hammons Field. Due to the schedule change, there will not be a television broadcast, but both games can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

Anticipated winter weather has postponed the Arkansas State women’s tennis match scheduled for Saturday, March 12, against UT Arlington to Wednesday, March 30, in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves next scheduled match is March 19 at Louisiana.

