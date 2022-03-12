Energy Alert
Authorities search for Arkansas inmate

Authorities are searching for a missing inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail Friday afternoon.(piqsels)
Authorities are searching for a missing inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail Friday afternoon.(piqsels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCGEHEE, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are searching for a missing inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail Friday afternoon.

According to content partner KATV, law enforcement is looking for O.C. Smith.

It is not known what jail Smith escaped from, but authorities say he is armed and extremely dangerous.

Smith is a Black male and was last seen in the McGehee area.

However, officials said Arkansas State Police and Monticello police are helping with the manhunt.

