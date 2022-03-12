Authorities search for Arkansas inmate

MCGEHEE, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are searching for a missing inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail Friday afternoon.

According to content partner KATV, law enforcement is looking for O.C. Smith.

It is not known what jail Smith escaped from, but authorities say he is armed and extremely dangerous.

Smith is a Black male and was last seen in the McGehee area.

However, officials said Arkansas State Police and Monticello police are helping with the manhunt.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.