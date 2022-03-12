Energy Alert
Boil order set for Cardwell, Mo., due to leak

(Associated Press)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARDWELL, MO. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri town will be under a boil order starting March 14 as crews worked Saturday on checking a leak in the system.

The city of Cardwell said on social media that the city’s water system was shut off Saturday morning due to a water leak.

Officials later said the water would be turned back on later in the day and that the water would be turned off at 8 a.m. to repair the leak.

“We will be under another boil order, starting Monday, as of right now,” city officials said.

