Boil order set for Cardwell, Mo., due to leak

CARDWELL, MO. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri town will be under a boil order starting March 14 as crews worked Saturday on checking a leak in the system.

The city of Cardwell said on social media that the city’s water system was shut off Saturday morning due to a water leak.

Officials later said the water would be turned back on later in the day and that the water would be turned off at 8 a.m. to repair the leak.

“We will be under another boil order, starting Monday, as of right now,” city officials said.

