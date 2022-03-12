Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID-19 forces retired school teacher into coma, wheelchair

In January of 2021, paramedics rushed Pamela Paige to the hospital after she started having...
In January of 2021, paramedics rushed Pamela Paige to the hospital after she started having breathing issues.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It is a battle that a retired teacher says has been tough, but she credits the power of prayer with helping her in her most difficult time.

Content partner KARK reported Pamela Paige was taken to a hospital in Jan. 2021 after she started having trouble breathing.

Paige said she believes she caught COVID outside the classroom.

“By the time they got me upstairs, they say they were going to have to ventilate me,” Paige told KARK. “She put both my hands on top of me and said, ‘Pray.’ And I did.”

She said she was in a coma for three months and nearly died on a ventilator. When she woke up, she did not know who she was.

“I had a trek. I was trying to mouth to her [Nurse], where am I? She said, ‘Oh, baby, you’re a miracle. You had COVID.”

Doctors said she had nerve damage and needs a wheelchair to get around, but that she did not have a stroke.

“I still have issues,” Paige told KARK. “I can’t lift my hand. I had none of these issues before COVID.”

Paige, who had pre-existing health conditions before she got sick, went home last July. However, she said her insurance does not pay for her therapy any longer.

She also said she did not get a full retirement, is not old enough for full disability, and does not have insurance. In spite of it, she says she won’t give up.

“I am a COVID survivor,” Paige told KARK.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
Winter weather moved into Region 8 Friday afternoon, causing some crashes and power outages.
Snow moves into Region 8 as crews respond to crashes, power outages
Everyone inside a house fire Thursday morning managed to escape injuries.
Home goes up in flames, all escape unscathed
The father of a teenage boy raped by a Rector teacher has filed a federal lawsuit against the...
Lawsuit filed against school district following student rape
A White County man succumbed to injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash.
Motorist succumbs to crash injuries

Latest News

Dr. Chuck Welch speaks at the March Board of Trustees meeting in Newport.
ASU campuses to apply for trail grants
Rivercrest Elementary School
Rivercrest moves to four-day school week this fall
Winter weather moved into Region 8 Friday afternoon, causing some crashes and power outages.
Snow moves into Region 8 as crews respond to crashes, power outages
Authorities are searching for a missing inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail Friday...
Authorities search for Arkansas inmate