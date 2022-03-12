Emergency crews respond to crash at CW Post and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at C.W. Post Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Jonesboro, according to Jonesboro police.
The crash happened around 4:40 p.m., March 12.
Details are scarce.
However, both police and firefighters have headed to the scene.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
