Emergency crews respond to crash at CW Post and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at C.W. Post Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Jonesboro, according to Jonesboro police.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m., March 12.

Details are scarce.

However, both police and firefighters have headed to the scene.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.