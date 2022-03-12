Energy Alert
GR8 Job: Students help family in aftermath of storm

Batesville students were honored this week for their work in helping a coach's family, whose...
Batesville students were honored this week for their work in helping a coach's family, whose house was damaged in recent storms.(Source: Batesville School District Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of Batesville students was honored for their volunteer work in helping a coach’s family in their time of need.

The Batesville School District said on social media Friday that the students helped the Eoff family after the family lost their home during recent storms.

“When we think about who we hope our students grow to be... this is it,” the post noted.

The students spent their afternoon cleaning up, packing, loading, and hauling off belongings that were damaged during the storms.

School officials said the help was positive in a world that sees a lot of negative things.

“It was very special to see this group help the coaches who sacrifice and give so much to our students on and off the court/field. These days are tough, but they are also the days that restore hope for our world and strengthen our community. WE ARE PIONEER NATION!,” school officials said.

