Man arrested after barricading himself in house

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who was being sought by U.S. Marshals is now facing charges after barricading himself inside a house for nearly five hours earlier this week.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that Richard Joe Lee, 36, of Fox, was arrested Wednesday, March 9 after deputies went to a home on Ticer Lane in Fox to serve a search warrant and federal arrest warrant.

Authorities said Lee was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating conditions of federal probation and was wanted out of Johnson County, Ark. for absconding and probation violations.

Officers spoke to a man at the house about what was going on, the Facebook post noted.

“The male informed officers that he had numerous firearms in his residence. However, Lee remained in the house,” Stone County authorities said in the Facebook post. “The male informed officers that Lee was inside and had been visiting for a few days. Due to the situation that Lee has an extensive criminal history and is struggling with mental illness, officers decided to back out of the residence.”

Deputies spoke with Lee for nearly five hours before he was arrested without incident.

After being turned over to the U.S. Marshals, Lee was transported to a holding facility.

The Facebook post goes on to say that there were no other charges filed at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.