Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 60 years in prison in murder case

A Poinsett County man will spend the next 60 years in prison after a jury sentenced him Friday...
A Poinsett County man will spend the next 60 years in prison after a jury sentenced him Friday in a 2019 murder case.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man will spend the next 60 years in prison after a jury sentenced him Friday in a 2019 murder case.

According to court records, the jury convicted Corey Lamont McCullon, 33, of Trumann in the 2019 death of Keshia Criglar.

McCullon was arrested in Missouri in Nov. 2019 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.

Criglar’s body was found at her home on Meadowbrook, just off Gee Street.

Jonesboro police said at the time that they got a call about a person being shot in the chest and that two children were also listed as witnesses in the case.

Authorities said at the time, witnesses told police that McCullon had been harassing Criglar before the murder and said she owed him money. Police said he forced open the door at Criglar’s house, fired several shots into the house and made threats to people inside before he shot her.

According to the sentencing order, McCullon will serve 60 years in prison in the case. As part of the overall sentence, he was also given a 10-year jail enhancement sentence for committing a murder in the presence of a child.

At the time of the murder, prosecutors said McCullon was also charged in 2016 with attempted capital murder in the Cedar Heights part of Jonesboro. Authorities said McCullon shot Jeremy Walker at an apartment complex.

Prosecutors took the case to trial but the jury could not reach a verdict and a hung jury was declared.

Then-chief deputy prosecuting attorney Grant DeProw said a decision was made not to retry the case.

“Without additional new evidence, I decided not to try the case,” DeProw said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather moved into Region 8 Friday afternoon, causing some crashes and power outages.
Snow moves into Region 8 as crews respond to crashes, power outages
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
A Jonesboro man was hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after his tractor-trailer...
Jonesboro trucker seriously injured in rollover crash
Authorities are searching for a missing inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail Friday...
Authorities search for Arkansas inmate
Hostage situation at Covington tax service
One held hostage inside Dean’s Tax Service on Highway 51

Latest News

Lady Bearkats win fourth straight state title
FBFN Extra: Melbourne HC Eric Teague and more on fourth straight state title for the Lady Bearkatz
FBFN EXTRA: Mammoth Spring HC Scott Small and more reflect on Lady Bears historic season
FBFN EXTRA: Mammoth Spring HC Scott Small on Lady Bears historic season
Lady Panthers win one year after falling in last year's State Title game
FBFN EXTRA: Norfork HC Will Stewart after Lady Panthers win first 2A State Championship
Lady Bearkatz win 4th straight state
FAST BREAK FRIDAY NIGHT: Melbourne girls win 4th straight 2A State Championship