Man sentenced to 60 years in prison in murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man will spend the next 60 years in prison after a jury sentenced him Friday in a 2019 murder case.

According to court records, the jury convicted Corey Lamont McCullon, 33, of Trumann in the 2019 death of Keshia Criglar.

McCullon was arrested in Missouri in Nov. 2019 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.

Criglar’s body was found at her home on Meadowbrook, just off Gee Street.

Jonesboro police said at the time that they got a call about a person being shot in the chest and that two children were also listed as witnesses in the case.

Authorities said at the time, witnesses told police that McCullon had been harassing Criglar before the murder and said she owed him money. Police said he forced open the door at Criglar’s house, fired several shots into the house and made threats to people inside before he shot her.

According to the sentencing order, McCullon will serve 60 years in prison in the case. As part of the overall sentence, he was also given a 10-year jail enhancement sentence for committing a murder in the presence of a child.

At the time of the murder, prosecutors said McCullon was also charged in 2016 with attempted capital murder in the Cedar Heights part of Jonesboro. Authorities said McCullon shot Jeremy Walker at an apartment complex.

Prosecutors took the case to trial but the jury could not reach a verdict and a hung jury was declared.

Then-chief deputy prosecuting attorney Grant DeProw said a decision was made not to retry the case.

“Without additional new evidence, I decided not to try the case,” DeProw said.

