Melbourne girls win fourth straight 2A State Championship

By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Melbourne (34-0) scored 30 points off of Bigelow’s (35-5) 21 turnovers and never trailed as they won the 2A State Championship 63-30 at the Bank OZK Arena Friday.

It’s the 66th straight win for the Lady Bearkatz and their fourth straight State Title.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience,” head coach Eric Teague said. “That’s the big thing about this group, not just getting out there working hard and developing their game, it’s being able to take the stress. That mental aspect is where they’ve really blossomed this year.”

UT-Martin signee Kenley McCarn scored 31 points and won her third State Tournament Finals MVP in her high school career.

The Lady Bearkatz outscored the Lady Panthers 19-8 in the second quarter to take a 17 point lead to the locker room. Melbourne had more threes (13) than Bigelow had total field goals (12).

