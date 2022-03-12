Osceola wins second state championship in three seasons

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola used a 22-4 run at the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth to propel them to a 52-43 victory over Dumas to capture the 3A State Championship at the Bank OZK Arena Saturday.

Jerry Long was named Finals MVP. He had 16 points, four rebounds and four steals. He was joined in double figures by Terrance Nimmers (13 points) and Daylen Love (10 points).

The Seminoles hit just four field goals in the first half, but shot 46 percent on 11-of-24 shooting the rest of the way. Osceola also dominated the glass, outrebounding the Bobcats by 9 while grabbing 12 offensive rebounds.

It’s the first state title for the Seminoles since the 2020 season, where both Osceola and Rivercrest were named State Champions due to COVID-19.

It’s Osceola’s sixth State Title in program history.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.