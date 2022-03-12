Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police department impacted by supply shortage

By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police department has been affected by a supply shortage.

The Blytheville Police Department has had a lot of its Skycop cameras placed on back-order, due to supply chain issues.

Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson said the cameras could come at any day.

“I guess it’s just like everything – everywhere lately, it’s hard to get materials,” Chief Jefferson said. “We have several poles set, so we’re just waiting on those materials to come in so we can get those cameras installed.”

He mentioned some of the Skycops need to be replaced, and he plans to add more in town.

The assistant chief mentioned he also has had a hard time finding some additional items for the real-time crime center because of supply chain issues.

The department has been using the cameras to solve crimes that occur in town for almost two years.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
Winter weather moved into Region 8 Friday afternoon, causing some crashes and power outages.
Snow moves into Region 8 as crews respond to crashes, power outages
Everyone inside a house fire Thursday morning managed to escape injuries.
Home goes up in flames, all escape unscathed
The father of a teenage boy raped by a Rector teacher has filed a federal lawsuit against the...
Lawsuit filed against school district following student rape
A White County man succumbed to injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash.
Motorist succumbs to crash injuries

Latest News

Rivercrest Elementary School
Rivercrest moves to four-day school week this fall
In January of 2021, paramedics rushed Pamela Paige to the hospital after she started having...
COVID-19 forces retired school teacher into coma, wheelchair
Winter weather moved into Region 8 Friday afternoon, causing some crashes and power outages.
Snow moves into Region 8 as crews respond to crashes, power outages
Dr. Chuck Welch speaks at the March Board of Trustees meeting in Newport.
ASU campuses to apply for trail grants