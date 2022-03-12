Police department impacted by supply shortage

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas police department has been affected by a supply shortage.

The Blytheville Police Department has had a lot of its Skycop cameras placed on back-order, due to supply chain issues.

Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson said the cameras could come at any day.

“I guess it’s just like everything – everywhere lately, it’s hard to get materials,” Chief Jefferson said. “We have several poles set, so we’re just waiting on those materials to come in so we can get those cameras installed.”

He mentioned some of the Skycops need to be replaced, and he plans to add more in town.

The assistant chief mentioned he also has had a hard time finding some additional items for the real-time crime center because of supply chain issues.

The department has been using the cameras to solve crimes that occur in town for almost two years.

