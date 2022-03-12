Rivercrest moves to four-day school week this fall

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - An area school district will be trying something new next school year as part of its schedule, officials said Friday.

The Rivercrest School District said on social media that they plan to go to a four-day-a-week school week, starting this fall.

School officials said in January they were looking at the proposal, saying it could help student performance and reduce missed assignments among other things.

The district also released a survey, showing that 75% of patrons were “neutral”, “agree” or “strongly agree” on the proposal.

School board members approved the proposal this week at a meeting.

Students will go to school from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, under the plan.

The first day of classes will be Aug. 16, with Thanksgiving break on Nov. 22-25.

Students will have Christmas break on Dec. 20-30, while Spring Break will be March 21-24.

