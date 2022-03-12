Students learn to skate through college course

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. John Becker is a California native who knew when he moved to Arkansas, he wanted to bring a piece of home with him, and that is exactly what he is doing at Lyon College.

The Assistant Philosophy Professor introduced a one-credit-hour skateboarding class, which has been well received by the students.

Dr. Becker said while getting his Ph.D., he knew that he wanted to teach skateboarding, adding that has always been a goal of his.

“I told myself once I get settled this is something that I want to do,” he said. “Especially here, where there are no real skateparks this gives people who are like me a chance to practice their craft.”

Dr. Becker had help from teachers and students to spread the word and he was so happy to see the turnout.

“It’s great, so me growing up I found that the sport could be individualistic,” he said. “I’ve seen it though become a community sport, so you build these friendships and keep people motivated and I am seeing that with my students.”

The students said the class gets them outdoors, and for the ones who work hard at it, they said it’s amazing to learn from Dr. Becker.

“He gives pointers that would have never thought of just coming at it kind of casually,” said Lyon Senior Nicholas McDonald. “My tricks have improved so much just in the little while I have had the class, I am trying to get a kickflip by the end of it.”

He said having this type of outdoor glass available is incredible, adding that he and the other students benefit from it in many ways.

“Just having all these offerings to get people outside and active has been really great not just for my physical but my mental health,” said McDonald.

Dr. Becker encourages people to get into the sport and apply for the College Skateboarding Educational Foundations scholarships, which give money to skateboarders pursuing degrees in higher education.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.