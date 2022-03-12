Energy Alert
Trial for man accused of Lorenzen Wright murder to begin Monday

Billy Ray Turner
Billy Ray Turner
By Brandon Richard
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 12 years after NBA basketball standout Lorenzen Wright was found murdered, the man accused of the crime will go on trial.

After several delays, in part because of COVID-19, the trial will begin Monday for Billy Ray Turner.

Prosecutors accuse Turner, a former church deacon, of conspiring with Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, to murder him.

Sherra Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder in July 2019 and received a 30-year sentence and could be eligible for parole in seven years.

Turner has been in jail since 2017 shortly after police discovered the gun they say was used to kill Lorenzen Wright in a Mississippi lake.

In 2019, Turner pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun and was sentenced to 16 years.

But when it comes to Lorenzen Wright’s murder, Turner has continued to maintain his innocence.

“I want to get back to prove my innocence and get back to my family,” Turner said during one of his many court appearances.

“He still maintains to have had nothing to do with the commission or act involving (the death) of Lorenzen Wright whatsoever, planning, doing the execution of it or anything,” said John Perry, Billy Ray Turner’s lawyer.

It’s unclear if Sherra Wright will be called to testify in Turner’s trial.

The trial could last two weeks.

