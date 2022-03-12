Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Will Wade, Bill Armstrong fired from LSU

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has fired head basketball coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong on Saturday, March 12, university officials said.

This comes after LSU confirmed on Wednesday, March 9, that it had received the NCAA notice of allegations. Those NCAA violations have reportedly occurred since 2017, and are related to an FBI wire-tapping scandal involving Wade and were later combined with allegations targeting the football program, which led to a self-imposed bowl ban in 2020.

University president William Tate confirmed the news in a statement. Tate said, “The Notice contains serious allegations, including multiple charges alleging Coach Wade’s personal involvement in—or awareness of—Level I misconduct. After receiving the Notice earlier this week, we took several days to fully evaluate it and engage in deliberate and thoughtful discussions about our next steps. We can no longer subject our University, Department of Athletics, and—most importantly—our student-athletes, to this taxing and already-lengthy process without taking action. Our responsibility to protect and promote the integrity and well-being of our entire institution and our student-athletes will always be paramount.”

LSU assistant basketball coach Bill Armstrong
LSU assistant basketball coach Bill Armstrong(WAFB)

LSU leadership confirmed it will “immediately initiate a national search for a new head coach.”

University leaders said, “assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry will lead our team for the remainder of the season.”

The university was unable to provide additional details “per NCAA rules and procedures, we are unable to provide further comment on the IARP process, the contents of the Notice of Allegations, or today’s decision.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather moved into Region 8 Friday afternoon, causing some crashes and power outages.
Snow moves into Region 8 as crews respond to crashes, power outages
Authorities are searching for a missing inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail Friday...
Authorities search for Arkansas inmate
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
A Jonesboro man was hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after his tractor-trailer...
Jonesboro trucker seriously injured in rollover crash
Hostage situation at Covington tax service
One held hostage inside Dean’s Tax Service on Highway 51

Latest News

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) and Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) battle for a loose ball...
Texas A&M stuns #15 Arkansas to reach SEC final
Razorbacks advance to SEC semifinals
#15 Arkansas beats LSU to advance to SEC Tournament semifinals
Arkansas guard Stanley Umude (0) shoots over LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) and center Efton Reid...
#15 Arkansas beats LSU for 3rd time, 79-67 in SEC Tournament
Arkansas State tied atop Vic Bubas Cup standings through winter seasons