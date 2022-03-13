Energy Alert
5th tornado confirmed in Northeast Arkansas

The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in...
The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in Northeast Arkansas.((Source: KAIT))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in Northeast Arkansas.

NWS said Saturday an EF-1 tornado touched down around 6 p.m. March 6 in Randolph County, southeast of Dalton.

Several small outbuildings were destroyed, shallow trees were uprooted, and chicken coops were either damaged or destroyed. No injuries were reported.

This is the fifth tornado confirmed in Northeast Arkansas from storms that night.

