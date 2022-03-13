Arkansans honor, remember Brent Renaud

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansans spent their Sunday honoring and remembering a journalist who was shot and killed in Ukraine.

Brent Renaud died Sunday in Irpen, according to media reports. Two other correspondents who were with Renaud were injured and taken to a hospital.

Renaud, a Little Rock native, was remembered as a co-founder of the Little Rock Film Festival and the Arkansas Motion Picture Institute, content partner KARK reported. KARK said Renaud and his brother, Craig, worked as documentary filmmakers, television producers and journalists who also covered wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that Arkansans feel the loss of Renaud.

My statement on the passing of Little Rock native Brent Renaud. pic.twitter.com/lxJucpM35U — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 13, 2022

Renaud’s family was also remembered on social media by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Praying for the family of Little Rock native Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker and journalist, who was recently killed in Ukraine. https://t.co/YJyMKhcEWZ — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) March 13, 2022

The state’s congressional delegation also commented on Renaud’s death.

Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) said on social media that Renaud was providing information to people in an important way.

“Brent Renaud was an inspiring, talented storyteller who lost his life in the process of helping show the world the destruction and human cost of Russia’s war on Ukraine. We couldn’t be more proud that he was an Arkansan. I’m praying for all those who are grieving his tragic death,” Sen. Boozman said.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) agreed, saying Renaud’s death was tragic.

“Arkansans are saddened today at the death of Brent Renaud in Ukraine. I join them in expressing deepest condolences to the Renaud family. And I reiterate to Vladimir Putin and his military leaders that the intentional targeting of innocent civilians, including reporters, is a war crime,” Sen. Cotton said.

Rep. French Hill (R-Little Rock) said he was saddened by Renaud’s death.

I am saddened to hear about the death of Little Rock native, Brent Renaud. Brent was a master of his craft, sharing stories across Arkansas and the globe with viewers around the world. My prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew Brent. https://t.co/z0zzhexqNK — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) March 13, 2022

