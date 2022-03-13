Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansans honor, remember Brent Renaud

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA Documentary Awards at Paramount Studios on Friday, December 5, 2014 in Los Angeles. Police say Renaud was killed after Russian troops opened fire on his car in Ukraine.(Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansans spent their Sunday honoring and remembering a journalist who was shot and killed in Ukraine.

Brent Renaud died Sunday in Irpen, according to media reports. Two other correspondents who were with Renaud were injured and taken to a hospital.

Renaud, a Little Rock native, was remembered as a co-founder of the Little Rock Film Festival and the Arkansas Motion Picture Institute, content partner KARK reported. KARK said Renaud and his brother, Craig, worked as documentary filmmakers, television producers and journalists who also covered wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that Arkansans feel the loss of Renaud.

Renaud’s family was also remembered on social media by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

The state’s congressional delegation also commented on Renaud’s death.

Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) said on social media that Renaud was providing information to people in an important way.

“Brent Renaud was an inspiring, talented storyteller who lost his life in the process of helping show the world the destruction and human cost of Russia’s war on Ukraine. We couldn’t be more proud that he was an Arkansan. I’m praying for all those who are grieving his tragic death,” Sen. Boozman said.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) agreed, saying Renaud’s death was tragic.

“Arkansans are saddened today at the death of Brent Renaud in Ukraine. I join them in expressing deepest condolences to the Renaud family. And I reiterate to Vladimir Putin and his military leaders that the intentional targeting of innocent civilians, including reporters, is a war crime,” Sen. Cotton said.

Rep. French Hill (R-Little Rock) said he was saddened by Renaud’s death.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for a missing inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail Friday...
Authorities search for Arkansas inmate
Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at C.W. Post Road and Martin Luther...
Emergency crews respond to crash at CW Post and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Richard Joe Lee, 36, of Fox was arrested March 9 after he reportedly barricaded himself into a...
Man arrested after barricading himself in house
A Poinsett County man will spend the next 35 years in prison after a jury sentenced him Friday...
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison in murder case
Rivercrest Elementary School
Rivercrest moves to four-day school week this fall

Latest News

Arkansas State women's basketball coach
Destinee Rogers named 8th head coach in Arkansas State women’s basketball history
An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on...
One killed, two injured in Highway 67 crash
Home built by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro are waiting to completed.
Supply chain issues, lack of donations delaying Habitat for Humanity houses
Ukraine says at least 35 people were killed and 134 injured at a military facility near Lviv.
At least 35 people were killed, 134 injured at military facility in Ukraine