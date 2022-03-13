Arkansas State women’s golf wins Lady Thunderbird Invitational
Three golfers finished inside the top five as the Arkansas State women’s golf team won the Lady Thunderbird Invitational hosted by Southern Utah at Sunbrook Golf Course.
A-State turned in the low round among teams for the second consecutive day. The Red Wolves shot a 4-over par 292 in the final round to finish with a total of 889 (+25), one stroke better than Seattle. The tournament title marks the 12th under the direction of A-State head coach MJ Desbiens Shaw.
Olivia Schmidt and Kayla Burke tied for third and Charlotte Menager joined the top five with a tie for fifth place. Elise Schultz turned in the low round of the day for A-State with a 1-under par 71 to finish tied for 33rd while Casey Sommer finished in a tie for 44th. Schmidt and Burke each carded final rounds of 2-over par 74 to total 220 for the event. The tie for third marks the fourth top-five finish in eight events for Schmidt this season while Burke earns the best finish in her career.
A-State returns to action March 27-29 at the Georgia State Invitational at Rivermont Golf Course in Johns Creek, Ga. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).
Lady Thunderbird Invitational
Final Results
1 Arkansas State – 302-295-292=889 (+25)
T3 Olivia Schmidt – 76-70-74=220 (+4)
T3 Kayla Burke – 73-73-74=220 (+4)
T5 Charlotte Menager – 75-73-73=221 (+5)
T33 Elise Schultz 82-80-71=233 (+17)
T44 Casey Sommer 78-79-78=235 (+19)
