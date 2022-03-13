Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

Obama encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 75.2% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated and 47.7% of the fully vaccinated have received a booster shot. The CDC relaxed its guidelines for indoor masking in late February, taking a more holistic approach that meant the vast majority of Americans live in areas without the recommendation for indoor masking in public.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for a missing inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail Friday...
Authorities search for Arkansas inmate
Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at C.W. Post Road and Martin Luther...
Emergency crews respond to crash at CW Post and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Richard Joe Lee, 36, of Fox was arrested March 9 after he reportedly barricaded himself into a...
Man arrested after barricading himself in house
A Poinsett County man will spend the next 35 years in prison after a jury sentenced him Friday...
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison in murder case
An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on...
One killed, two injured in Highway 67 crash

Latest News

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Arkansans honor, remember Brent Renaud
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested March 12 after a traffic stop in the...
Man arrested after traffic stop