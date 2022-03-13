Blytheville falls in 4A State Championship game, 59-56

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Rashaud Marshall had 20 points and 12 rebounds, but Blytheville (28-8) fell to Magnolia (29-0) 59-56 in the 4A State Championship game in front of a sold-out Bank OZK Arena Saturday night.

The Chickasaws trailed by as much as 10 points in the second half, but cut it to as few as one point in the fourth quarter. Blytheville had a shot to tie the game at the final buzzer, but the three did not fall.

Camron Jones joined Marshall in double figures with 11 points, chipping in 5 rebounds and 4 assists, but the Chickasaws struggled offensively, going 5-of-23 from three.

Arkansas commit Derrian Ford, the Finals MVP, had a game-high 29 points to lead the way for the Panthers, who have now won three state championships over the last four seasons.

The Chickasaws will return the bulk of their team next season, losing just two seniors as they look to return to Hot Springs next season.

