Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blytheville falls in 4A State Championship game, 59-56

The Chickasaws finish the 2021-2022 season as the 4A Runner-Up and a 28-8 record.
The Chickasaws finish the 2021-2022 season as the 4A Runner-Up and a 28-8 record.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Rashaud Marshall had 20 points and 12 rebounds, but Blytheville (28-8) fell to Magnolia (29-0) 59-56 in the 4A State Championship game in front of a sold-out Bank OZK Arena Saturday night.

The Chickasaws trailed by as much as 10 points in the second half, but cut it to as few as one point in the fourth quarter. Blytheville had a shot to tie the game at the final buzzer, but the three did not fall.

Camron Jones joined Marshall in double figures with 11 points, chipping in 5 rebounds and 4 assists, but the Chickasaws struggled offensively, going 5-of-23 from three.

Arkansas commit Derrian Ford, the Finals MVP, had a game-high 29 points to lead the way for the Panthers, who have now won three state championships over the last four seasons.

The Chickasaws will return the bulk of their team next season, losing just two seniors as they look to return to Hot Springs next season.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather moved into Region 8 Friday afternoon, causing some crashes and power outages.
Snow moves into Region 8 as crews respond to crashes, power outages
Authorities are searching for a missing inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail Friday...
Authorities search for Arkansas inmate
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
A Jonesboro man was hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after his tractor-trailer...
Jonesboro trucker seriously injured in rollover crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at C.W. Post Road and Martin Luther...
Emergency crews respond to crash at CW Post and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Latest News

Chicksaws fall in 4A state finals
Blytheville boys fall to Magnolia in 4A State Championship
Lady Zizzers advance to MSHSAA Final Four
West Plains girls advance to MSHSAA Final Four for the 2nd straight season
Seminoles win 3A state title
Osceola boys beat Dumas to win 3A State Championship
Osceola wins their sixth State Title in program history and their second over the past two...
Osceola wins second state championship in three seasons