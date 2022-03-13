Lyon’s Kelani Corbett wins NAIA national wrestling championship

Lyon College junior wrestler Kelani Corbett won the NAIA National Women’s Invitational Championship in the 191-pound classification by blanking Life University’s (Georgia) Gabrielle Hamilton 8-0 in the finals match on Saturday night in Jamestown, North Dakota.

Corbett advanced to the semifinals on Friday by winning two matches. Corbett defeated Jesse Kirby of Cumberland University 10-7 in her semifinal match on Saturday morning.

Corbett advanced to the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Invitational semifinal round of the 191-classification by defeating Elisa Holley of St. Andrews 4-0 in her opening match and dominated Karrah Smith of Southern Oregon 13-0 in the quarterfinals.

