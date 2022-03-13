Energy Alert
Man arrested after traffic stop

Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested March 12 after a traffic stop in the Pocahontas Walmart parking lot, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.(Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man is facing a multitude of charges after Randolph County deputies and Pocahontas police found meth and a handgun during a traffic stop, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.

Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested around 7:50 p.m., March 12 after the traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot on Highway 67 in Pocahontas. Bell said Burchfield had a parole absconding warrant at the time of the arrest.

Bell said on social media that Burchfield was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Randolph County jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing March 14.

Burchfield was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, petition for revocation, driving on suspended license and obstructing governmental operations.

