One killed, two injured in Highway 67 crash

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 67 in Clay County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Jessica Cruz, 37, of Portland, Indiana was a passenger in a 2008 Dodge Avenger going north on the highway when the crash happened around 3 a.m., March 12. The crash happened near Highway 67 and Clay 1412 Road.

According to ASP, the vehicle veered slightly left before going across both the north and southbound lanes. The vehicle then left the southbound shoulder, left the road, went into a nearby water-filled ditch, and struck a metal culvert.

The driver of the vehicle, Jose Trevino Morales, 23, of Portland, Indiana, and a passenger, Jose Olvera Nequis, 32, were taken to an area hospital, ASP said.

The weather was clear and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.