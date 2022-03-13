Energy Alert
Supply chain issues, lack of donations delaying Habitat for Humanity houses

Home built by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro are waiting to completed.
Home built by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro are waiting to completed.(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro has been trying to complete eight new homes over the past two years.

Executive Director Michael Sullivan said due to supply chain issues and lack of donations and volunteers, there has been a delay to complete these homes.

“We went from paying $96,000 to $120,000 in actual construction costs,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan added the issue affects 23 children and their families who want a better life for themselves.

Cassandra White is one of the selected homeowners for Habitat Community.

She said the wait has made her anxious to move in.

“It’s pretty much something that I’m doing for my kids for them to have a more stable environment so they can be more productive in their life,” White said.

White, along with another homeowner, Lea Flowers, has been volunteering for Habitat for Humanity as they wait for their homes to be completed.

“Things are not ideal in this time, “ Flowers said, “but at the same time I still realize what a blessing it is when we eventually are able to get into our homes.”

Both homeowners and mothers, Flowers and White encourage other Habitat homeowners to “take it day by day” because “it’s going to be a blessing and it’s going to be well worth the wait.”

Sullivan added people can shop at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore or donate money to raise funds to complete the homes.

Volunteers are also needed to help with construction.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

