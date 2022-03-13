Hit or Miss Showers Over the Next 24 Hours

No big blast of cold air or winter weather this week! Instead, we’ll see a few rounds of rain and temperatures at or above average. A lot of 60s and 70s start to arrive by the middle of the week. A few showers may creep in today followed by a better chance for rain tonight into Tuesday. Any severe weather or heavy rainfall amounts stay south of I-40. Coverage of showers in Region 8 looks spotty, and some may not see rain at all. Another round of showers moves in Thursday night and Friday before a drier weekend! Breezy conditions stick with us for many days this week which is typical of spring. Warm weather looks to hold on into next week as many start spring break.

