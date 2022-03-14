10-year-old diagnosed with terminal cancer gets sworn in as honorary Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old boy from Houston, Texas is one of Memphis’ newest police officers.

The Memphis Police Department Training Academy swore Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel in Monday as an honorary officer. DJ has terminal brain and spinal cancer and his dream is to be sworn in by as many departments as he can.

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel gets honorary titles with MPD and SCSO (Memphis Police Department)

His honorary title will also be coupled with a helicopter ride.

Memphis is just one of many Mid-South agencies DJ will be sworn into. He is also an hornory deputy for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

So far, DJ has been sworn in by more than 300 agencies across the U.S.

