A-State baseball drops doubleheader at Missouri State

Big innings by Missouri State were tough for the Arkansas State baseball team to overcome on Sunday afternoon, as the Red Wolves dropped a pair of contests in a doubleheader at Hammons Field.

The Red Wolves (4-9) closed out its final non-conference series by dropping a 12-3 decision to the Bears (7-7) in the opener before falling 7-1 in the second half of the twinbill.

GAME 1 | MISSOURI STATE 12, ARKANSAS STATE 3

Jaylon Deshazier drove in a pair of runs while Jared Toler went 2-for-3, but Arkansas State could not overcome a five-run second inning to fall 12-3 in the first half of Sunday’s twinbill.

A-State’s pitching staff struck out 10 batters, including four by reliever Jake Algee. Carter Holt (0-1) drew the start, allowing seven runs (four earned) in two innings before giving way to Will Nash. Missouri State’s Adam Link (2-1) fired a quality start, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out six in six innings before Riyan Rodriguez finished the final three frames for the save.

Missouri State struck first in the second, pushing across five runs to lead 5-0. A-State then responded in the top of the third with back-to-back RBI doubles by Toler and Deshazier, with Deshazier’s driving in two to make it 5-3. With the two runs driven in, Deshazier moved up to ninth in program history in career RBI (109).

The Bears tacked on three more in the third, chasing A-State starter Carter Holt in the inning after a homer by Mason Hull and a hit-by-pitch. An RBI double by Jaden Rolffs drove in Mason Greer to put the score at 8-3 after three complete.

In the fourth, Missouri State added three on a two-run homer by Grant Wood and a solo shot by Cam Cratic, making it 11-3 after four. The final run of the day crossed in the sixth on an RBI single by Greer before the Red Wolves’ bullpen arms of Jakob Frederick and Jonathan Baldelli pitched scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth innings.

GAME 2 | MISSOURI STATE 7, ARKANSAS STATE 1

Justin Medlin was sharp to open the second half of the doubleheader for A-State, punching out a career-high seven batters while walking two and allowing one run on five hits in four innings of work. Max Charlton also hurled two innings of hitless relief, striking out a pair. Five pitchers combined to fan 13 hitters, marking the first time since 2019 the Scarlet and Black struck out 10 or more in four consecutive games.

Eight different players registered a hit for the Red Wolves, with Eli Davis scoring the lone run on a third-inning solo home run.

The Bears struck first on a solo homer in the second by Greer, but Davis knotted it up at a run apiece with his solo shot to right center to lead off the third. The long ball was Davis’ first of the year and his first since 2019.

Missouri State reclaimed the lead in the fifth, scoring four runs off Tyler Jeans (0-3), who entered in relief. Two more crossed in the seventh for the Bears on an RBI triple by Wood and a run-scoring single by Walker Jenkins.

NEXT UP

A-State returns home to begin a four-game home stand, hosting Memphis at 6 p.m. Tuesday before opening Sun Belt Conference play on Friday versus nationally-ranked Texas State. Tuesday’s outing is slated for an ESPN+ broadcast, while the radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.