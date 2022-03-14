Energy Alert
Arkansas State football begins spring practices

Red Wolves will hold 15 practices throughout March and April
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football spring practices kicked off Sunday morning, and it was the first chance to see nine early enrollees and transfers don the scarlet and black.

It’s the first of 15 spring practices for Arkansas State. They’ll practice every day until their spring break starting March 17, then they’ll resume Tuesday, March 29.

“When you go back everything is the next phase which is spring football, but I thought we’ve had a very, very productive offseason program,” Head Coach Butch Jones said. “I think our players have displayed an attitude, a work ethic, just an overall work, they’re able to achieve the things that we needed to achieve the commitments been good if you just look at the sheer numbers. Just in practice one, we seem like a much faster, more explosive football team.”

SPRING CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Practice 1:  Sunday, March 13

Practice 2:  Monday, March 14

Practice 3:  Wednesday, March 16

Practice 4:  Tuesday, March 29

Practice 5:  Thursday, March 31

Practice 6:  Saturday, April 2

Practice 7:  Tuesday, April 5

Practice 8:  Thursday, April 7

Practice 9:  Saturday, April 9

Practice 10:  Tuesday, April 12

Practice 11:  Thursday, April 14

Practice 12:  Saturday, April 16

Practice 13:  Tuesday, April 19

Practice 14:  Thursday, April 21

SPRING GAME:  Saturday, April 23 (2:15 p.m.)

