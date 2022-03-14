Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

LIVE: Biden to give address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization

President Joe Biden addresses the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference on Monday. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will address the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference on Monday in Washington, D.C.

Biden is expected to discuss the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, economic recovery and the role of local leaders during the pandemic and economic recovery.

The National League of Cities is a nonpartisan organization made up of more than 2,000 cities across the country.

The stated mission of the 90-year-old organization is to “strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.”

The Congressional City Conference is being held through Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on...
One killed, two injured in Highway 67 crash
Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested March 12 after a traffic stop in the...
Man arrested after traffic stop
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Arkansans honor, remember Brent Renaud
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
The Boone County sheriff says investigation into the unexpected death of Amanda Dodson this...
Omaha, Ark. community reacts after high school principal charged in murder of wife

Latest News

The decision appears to exhaust Julian Assange’s legal avenues in the U.K. to avoid a trial in...
Julian Assange denied permission to appeal by UK’s top court
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
People that fled the war in Ukraine wait at the Przemysl train station, in Przemysl, Poland,...
‘I wish this war would end’: Ukrainian refugees reach 2.8M
Laura Weiss created a chandelier she calls the "Light of Appreciation."
Nurse creates chandelier out of 271 Moderna vaccine vials