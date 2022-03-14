Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

‘Drive sober or get pulled over’ this St. Patrick’s Day

ASP urged motorists Monday to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” on March 17.
ASP urged motorists Monday to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” on March 17.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police warn if you drink and drive on St. Patrick’s Day you could end up wearing jailhouse orange instead of green.

ASP urged motorists Monday to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” on March 17.

“Everyone has their own particular reason to celebrate at one time or another, but when they do, we want Arkansans to realize the importance of safe driving,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, director of ASP and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely.  Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day period, from 6 p.m. March 16 to 6 a.m. March 18, ASP reported 46 percent of all crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.

“Additionally, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period,” ASP stated in Monday’s news release.

To avoid a fatal crash or arrest, ASP advises celebrants choose a designated driver before heading out for the night. Also, if you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on...
One killed, two injured in Highway 67 crash
Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested March 12 after a traffic stop in the...
Man arrested after traffic stop
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Arkansans honor, remember Brent Renaud
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
The Boone County sheriff says investigation into the unexpected death of Amanda Dodson this...
Omaha, Ark. community reacts after high school principal charged in murder of wife

Latest News

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration
The number of Arkansas women diagnosed with syphilis in the last few years has nearly tripled....
Syphilis cases surging in Arkansas, especially among women
Average gasoline prices in Arkansas did not go up in the last week, according to GasBuddy.com....
GasBuddy: Arkansas prices averaging $3.88/gallon
A jury found 33-year-old Corey McCullon of Trumann guilty of the November 2019 murder of Keshia...
Man sentenced to 60 years for Jonesboro woman’s murder