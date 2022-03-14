‘Drive sober or get pulled over’ this St. Patrick’s Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police warn if you drink and drive on St. Patrick’s Day you could end up wearing jailhouse orange instead of green.

ASP urged motorists Monday to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” on March 17.

“Everyone has their own particular reason to celebrate at one time or another, but when they do, we want Arkansans to realize the importance of safe driving,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, director of ASP and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day period, from 6 p.m. March 16 to 6 a.m. March 18, ASP reported 46 percent of all crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.

“Additionally, from 2015 to 2019, a total of 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period,” ASP stated in Monday’s news release.

To avoid a fatal crash or arrest, ASP advises celebrants choose a designated driver before heading out for the night. Also, if you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

