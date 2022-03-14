GasBuddy: Arkansas prices averaging $3.88/gallon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Average gasoline prices in Arkansas did not go up in the last week, according to GasBuddy.com. But they also did not go down.

Of the 1,826 stations surveyed by GasBuddy, Arkansas gas prices remained unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.88 a gallon.

Arkansas motorists are paying 71.9 cents more a gallon than they did a month ago and $1.24/gallon more than in 2021.

The national average also remained unchanged at $4.32/gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the “furious increase” in the national average in the last two weeks has started to decline in the last few days.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” De Haan said.

He cautioned that the situation remains “fluid” and escalations remain very possible.

“For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table,” he said. “But it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

