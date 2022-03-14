Man killed in Sunday night crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Sunday night when investigators say he drove into a drainage ditch.

The crash happened at 7:32 p.m. March 12 on Highway 18 near the Big Lake Wildlife Refuge in Mississippi County, according to the Arkansas State Police’s fatal crash report.

Daniel Perez, 35, of Manila was westbound when his 2020 Ford Explorer ran off the right-hand side of the roadway and entered a drainage ditch.

An ambulance took Perez to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville where he later died.

According to the report, the weather was clear and the road conditions were dry at the time.

