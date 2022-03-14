Energy Alert
Man sentenced to 60 years for Jonesboro woman’s murder

A jury found 33-year-old Corey McCullon of Trumann guilty of the November 2019 murder of Keshia...
A jury found 33-year-old Corey McCullon of Trumann guilty of the November 2019 murder of Keshia Criglar at her Jonesboro home.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man will spend the next 60 years in prison for the 2019 murder of a Jonesboro woman.

Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 33-year-old Corey McCullon to 720 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after a Craighead County jury found him guilty Friday of first-degree murder, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, and first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to court documents, McCullon forced his way into Keshia Griglar’s home on Meadowbrook Street early on the morning of Nov. 20, 2019, and shot her.

Witnesses told police McCullon had been harassing and threatening Criglar for several days over money she reportedly owed him.

Several people at the scene identified McCullon from a photo lineup as the person who broke in and fired numerous rounds into the home.

