March 14: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Comfortable temperatures will be with us through the week with a couple of opportunities for rain.

Clouds will increase late Monday, with rain moving in on Monday night and Tuesday.

Dry with highs in the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine.

Acclaimed Arkansas filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine.

Destinee Rogers named 8th head coach in Arkansas State women’s basketball history.

Chase Gage has updates on two high profile murder cases.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

