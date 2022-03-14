Police: Mom killed after shot by toddler playing with gun

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) - A young mother is dead after her toddler accidentally shot and killed her Saturday in Illinois.

It was an afternoon in a Food-4-Less parking lot in Dolton when a family’s life was changed in an instant.

Police said a 3-year-old boy got hold of a gun in the back seat of his parents’ car and began playing with the weapon.

It discharged, hitting his mother, 22-year-old Dejah Bennet, in the neck. She died a short time later.

The boy’s father, who was also present at the time of the shooting, is in custody as police determine whether there are any charges to be filed against him.

“This could have been prevented,” said Andrew Holmes, a Dolton trustee and crisis responder who stood outside the supermarket Sunday handing out gun locks, 400 in all, speaking to shoppers’ families, in particular, about the importance of gun safety.

“It’s very important,” said shopper Crystal Lyons. “If you do have guns at home, put them up, lock them up. If you have little children, it doesn’t matter, they get into any and everything.

“All it takes is a second,” Holmes said in describing how to lock a gun. “Unlock (the gun lock.) Thread it through the barrel, bring it back around, put it in and lock it back. If you leave it, secure it.”

