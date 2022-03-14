Sun Belt Player of the Year Norchad Omier announces he will return to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Norchad Omier announced he will be returning to Arkansas State for his sophomore season.

Can't wait for next season to go at it with my guys .

The work has already started. Let’s go get this championship in 22-23. Wolves up🐺 pic.twitter.com/s1iGD1ySqe — Norchad Omier (@NorchadO) March 14, 2022

Omier, one year removed from winning the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, improved greatly in his second season. The 6-7 big man averaged 17.9 points per game and 12.2 rebounds per game, playing in all 29 games.

The Bluefields, Nicaragua native was eighth in NCAA in field goal percentage, shooting 63.2 percent and was top 6 in the conference in rebounds (1st), offensive rebounds (1st), blocks (2nd), points (2nd) and steals (6th).

Norchad Omier joins eight other D1 players since 1992-93 with multiple seasons averaging at least 12 points and 12 rebounds.



Omier, Millsap and Foyle only three to do it in their first two seasons played. #WolvesUp pic.twitter.com/xKv8mPsnSS — Mark Taylor (@mark_taylorSID) March 8, 2022

The news comes as head coach Mike Balado’s contract is set to expire on March 31. Region 8 Sports asked Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen on March 14 if there were any updates regarding the contract situation. Bowen declined to comment.

