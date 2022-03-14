Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sun Belt Player of the Year Norchad Omier announces he will return to Arkansas State

Norchad Omier had 35 pts & 13 reb as Arkansas State beat ULM in the 1st Round of the SBC...
Norchad Omier had 35 pts & 13 reb as Arkansas State beat ULM in the 1st Round of the SBC Tournament.(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Norchad Omier announced he will be returning to Arkansas State for his sophomore season.

Omier, one year removed from winning the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, improved greatly in his second season. The 6-7 big man averaged 17.9 points per game and 12.2 rebounds per game, playing in all 29 games.

The Bluefields, Nicaragua native was eighth in NCAA in field goal percentage, shooting 63.2 percent and was top 6 in the conference in rebounds (1st), offensive rebounds (1st), blocks (2nd), points (2nd) and steals (6th).

The news comes as head coach Mike Balado’s contract is set to expire on March 31. Region 8 Sports asked Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen on March 14 if there were any updates regarding the contract situation. Bowen declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on...
One killed, two injured in Highway 67 crash
Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested March 12 after a traffic stop in the...
Man arrested after traffic stop
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Arkansans honor, remember Brent Renaud
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
The Boone County sheriff says investigation into the unexpected death of Amanda Dodson this...
Omaha, Ark. community reacts after high school principal charged in murder of wife

Latest News

Arkansas State women's basketball coach
Destinee Rogers named 8th head coach in Arkansas State women’s basketball history
Arkansas women’s basketball is a 10 seed, will face Utah in first round of NCAA Tournament
Jireh Washington, Trinitee Jackson and Mya Love have all entered the transfer portal.
Jireh Washington, Trinitee Jackson and Mya Love enter transfer portal
Rogers was named the eighth head coach in program history this morning.
Destinee Rogers named new Arkansas State Head Women's Basketball Coach