Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Syphilis cases surging in Arkansas, especially among women

The number of Arkansas women diagnosed with syphilis in the last few years has nearly tripled....
The number of Arkansas women diagnosed with syphilis in the last few years has nearly tripled. (Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of Arkansas women diagnosed with syphilis in the last few years has nearly tripled.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Monday that overall number cases of the sexually transmitted infection increased by 167 percent from 592 in 2017 to 1,482 in 2021.

The number of cases among women of reproductive age increased 285 percent, the ADH said.

“Syphilis among pregnant women is especially a concern due to the potential of congenital syphilis,” the ADH reported.

The state saw a 254 percent increase in congenital syphilis cases between 2017 and 2021. Nine babies died before birth. Of those, five died in 2021.

The ADH encourages residents to seek testing and treatment, saying that syphilis can be treated by using a doctor-prescribed medication.

Local health units across the state provide testing for syphilis and other STIs at no cost. For a list of health units and hours of operation, click here.

Syphilis can cause “serious health problems if it is not treated,” the ADH warned. “There are different signs and symptoms associated with each stage, ranging from open sores, rash, and flu-like symptoms to long-term damage to the heart, brain, and other organs.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on...
One killed, two injured in Highway 67 crash
Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested March 12 after a traffic stop in the...
Man arrested after traffic stop
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Arkansans honor, remember Brent Renaud
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
The Boone County sheriff says investigation into the unexpected death of Amanda Dodson this...
Omaha, Ark. community reacts after high school principal charged in murder of wife

Latest News

Police say six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Florida vacation home...
Fentanyl suspected in overdoses of 7 spring breakers in Florida
Silky O’Sullivan’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Beale Street
Silky O’Sullivan’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Beale Street
Boil order set for Cardwell, Mo., due to leak
In January of 2021, paramedics rushed Pamela Paige to the hospital after she started having...
COVID-19 forces retired school teacher into coma, wheelchair