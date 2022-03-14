Three Arkansas State women’s basketball players enter transfer portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just hours after Destinee Rogers was named the new Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Arkansas State, it was revealed three A-State basketball players entered the transfer portal.

Jireh Washington (Jr.), Trinitee Jackson (Jr.) and Mya Love (Soph.) have all entered the portal, the school confirms.

Washington and Jackson were two of the team’s top three scorers this season.

Washington scored 81 points over her final three games, averaging 14.3 points per game for the year.

Jackson dealt with injury over the second half of the season but averaged 11.6 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Love, the Nettleton alum, played in 27 games and averaged five points per game. She scored a season-high 13 points and added 2 steals in the team’s final game against Coastal Carolina.

They aren’t the first Red Wolves to enter the transfer portal this season. Karolina Szydlowska entered the portal back in February.

Arkansas State currently has seven players on its roster.

