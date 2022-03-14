Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Three Arkansas State women’s basketball players enter transfer portal

Jireh Washington had a career high 25 points Thursday night. Arkansas State beat Appalachian...
Jireh Washington had a career high 25 points Thursday night. Arkansas State beat Appalachian State 98-92.(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just hours after Destinee Rogers was named the new Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Arkansas State, it was revealed three A-State basketball players entered the transfer portal.

Jireh Washington (Jr.), Trinitee Jackson (Jr.) and Mya Love (Soph.) have all entered the portal, the school confirms.

Washington and Jackson were two of the team’s top three scorers this season.

Washington scored 81 points over her final three games, averaging 14.3 points per game for the year.

Jackson dealt with injury over the second half of the season but averaged 11.6 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Love, the Nettleton alum, played in 27 games and averaged five points per game. She scored a season-high 13 points and added 2 steals in the team’s final game against Coastal Carolina.

They aren’t the first Red Wolves to enter the transfer portal this season. Karolina Szydlowska entered the portal back in February.

Arkansas State currently has seven players on its roster.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for a missing inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail Friday...
Authorities search for Arkansas inmate
Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at C.W. Post Road and Martin Luther...
Emergency crews respond to crash at CW Post and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on...
One killed, two injured in Highway 67 crash
Richard Joe Lee, 36, of Fox was arrested March 9 after he reportedly barricaded himself into a...
Man arrested after barricading himself in house
A Poinsett County man will spend the next 35 years in prison after a jury sentenced him Friday...
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison in murder case

Latest News

The Red Wolves completed their first spring practice today.
RED WOLVES RAW: James Blackman following 3/13/22 Spring Practice
Red Wolves will hold 15 practices throughout March and April
Arkansas State football begins spring practices
Arkansas men’s basketball is a four seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Vermont
Arkansas State women's basketball coach
Destinee Rogers named 8th head coach in Arkansas State women’s basketball history