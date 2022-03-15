A-State moves to Gold level in 2022-23 Military Friendly school rankings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University has been designated as a Military Friendly School for 2022-23 and has achieved the Gold-level ranking for the first time.

According to a news release on Tuesday, Arkansas State also marks its 13th ranking by the Military Friendly Schools list, which sets the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

“It is an incredible honor to achieve Gold status in the Military Friendly School rankings,” Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said. “To have once again received accolades from one of the oldest and most established programs that recognize universities for their work with the military is extremely important to us.”

Over 1,800 schools participated in the ranking for this year, with only 282 selected as Gold in the 2022-23 ranking.

Arkansas State was one of 29 universities in the MFS “large public” category to earn Gold nationwide, and along with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was one of only two MFS Gold in the state of Arkansas, according to the news release.

Last year, A-State received a Silver rating. For the previous two years when levels began, A-State was a Bronze level MFS.

You can find the list of 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.