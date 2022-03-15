Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash

Energy Alert
President Joe Biden will sign the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law Tuesday at the White House.
By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday is set to sign a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion government spending measure that omits COVID-19 aid the White House says is urgently needed.

The COVID spending was a casualty of negotiations over the larger government bill. The White House had asked for $22.5 billion for vaccines and treatment, but that was trimmed during talks to $15.6 billion and ultimately dropped altogether as rank-and-file Democrats rebelled against proposed cuts in state aid to pay for the new spending.

In a Tuesday call with governors, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients highlighted “severe consequences” that the lack of additional funding would have on the nation’s response, including federal support for states, according to an administration official.

The White House says that without additional funding, the federal government will stop accepting new claims next week for treating uninsured people for COVID-19 and that state allocations of life-saving monoclonal antibody treatments will be slashed by 30% to prolong their supply. The administration says it also needs more money to purchase more antiviral pills and prophylactic treatments for people who are immunocompromised, as well as to buy more vaccine doses in the event regulators recommend additional booster shots or a variant-specific booster, should one arise.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

The $1.5 trillion bill to fund the government for the current year that runs through Sept. 30 is being enacted five months behind schedule. But the money for Ukraine to fight Russia’s invasion became a bipartisan rallying point for the measure as Congress urged Biden to take more aggressive steps against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Roughly half the $13.6 billion would arm Ukraine and cover the Pentagon’s costs for sending U.S. troops to other Eastern European nations that might see the war spill past their borders. Much of the rest is for humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies’ defenses and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.

The $1.5 trillion government spending bill includes a nearly 7% increase for domestic initiatives, with beefed-up spending for schools, housing, child care, renewable energy, biomedical research, law enforcement grants to communities and feeding programs. It also directs money to minority communities and historically black colleges, renews efforts aimed at preventing domestic violence against women and requires infrastructure operators to report serious hacking incidents to federal authorities.

Republicans won an almost 6% boost for defense and prevailed in retaining decades-old restrictions against using federal money to pay for nearly all abortions.

