Brian Gerwig named Arkansas State head volleyball coach

A familiar face returns to Jonesboro to lead the Arkansas State volleyball program, as Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced the hiring of Brian Gerwig as the program’s ninth all-time head coach on Tuesday.

Gerwig previously coached the Red Wolves as an assistant from 2017-18 and returns to A-State after a three-year stint at Houston, where he helped the Cougars to a 25-7 record and a 15-5 mark in the American Athletic Conference to finish second in the league standings. In his three seasons at Houston, the program finished no lower than fourth in the AAC. He tutored Abbie Jackson to All-American honors from VolleyballMag.com and First Team All-AAC.

Gerwig will be introduced at a press conference at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday inside the First National Bank Arena auditorium. The press conference is open to the public and will also be streamed live on A-State Athletics’ Facebook page (@AStateRedWolves).

“We are pleased to announce Brian Gerwig as the new head volleyball coach after an extensive national search made up of a fantastic pool of candidates,” Bowen said. “It was clear from the start that Brian owns an excellent history of coaching success. He elevated himself to the top of our six tremendous finalists.

“Not only did he demonstrate strong leadership capabilities and an outstanding knowledge of the game, he presented a great vision for our volleyball program and student-athletes that aligns with our growing culture of competitive excellence, academic success and family here at Arkansas State.”

During his time at Houston, he helped produce one of the most high-powered offenses in the AAC with the Cougars leading the league in kills (13.66) and assists per set (12.63) in 2020-21. In 2020, partly due to Gerwig’s offensive schemes, Houston landed a program-record three first-team all-league selections, along with freshman Annie Cooke earning Freshman and Setter of the Year laurels.

In his first season, Gerwig was key in developing one of the nation’s top middle blockers, as the Cougars tallied 308.0 blocks, a mark that ranked third in the conference and 23rd nationally.

“I am beyond excited to be returning to Jonesboro to lead the Arkansas State University volleyball program,” Gerwig said. “I want to thank Tom Bowen, Dr. Kelly Damphousse, Thomas Boeh, Amy Holt and the rest of the hiring committee for believing in my vision and entrusting me with this program. From my first phone call with Tom, I knew that this athletic department was a perfect fit for me. I am ready to get to work and excited for this opportunity. Wolves Up!”

Gerwig previously coached two seasons at Arkansas State (2017-18), helping the Red Wolves to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals or better in both seasons, including a runner-up finish in 2017. He was part of two NIVC appearances, including a second-round finish in 2017.

“I have enjoyed keeping in contact with Brian Gerwig when he followed Coach David Rehr to Houston, so I was glad to see his name included on the short-list for me to interview,” A-State Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse said. “I was very impressed with his insight into our program when he shared with me his plans for A-State Volleyball as our head coach. I am excited to watch Coach Gerwig restore our team’s conference championship tradition in the coming years.”

Before his stint in Jonesboro, Gerwig coached four seasons as an assistant at George Washington in Washington, D.C., where he was part of a program that racked up 70 total wins during that period.

Before his tenure at GW, Gerwig served as a volunteer assistant at Western Kentucky – his alma mater – in 2012, which turned out to be the Lady Toppers’ most successful season in school history, coming in at 33-4. His focus was primarily on defense and middle blockers, and he helped coach a pair of All-Americans and the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT BRIAN GERWIG

“I am beyond excited for Brian Gerwig to be named the head volleyball coach at Arkansas State University. I believe he was ready three years ago and I know he is ready now. I’m excited to see where he takes the program in the years to come.” – David Rehr (Head Coach, Houston)

“Today is a big-time day for the Arkansas State volleyball program. I’ve known Brian for a long time and he is committed to doing things the right way. His players are getting a coach who will be passionate about helping them be better players and helping them grow as people. He will challenge them, treat them like family, will be a great representative of the university, and will continue to grow as a coach” – Kelly Sheffield (Head Coach, Wisconsin)

“Coach Gerwig has made a name for himself on the recruiting trail within our coaching community. His loyalty and commitment to those around him is unmatched. I am so excited to see him continue to pour into those around him at Arkansas State.” – Laura “Bird” Kuhn (Head Coach, Texas A&M)

“Brian is a natural choice. He has always had a knack for the recruitment process, excels in recognizing and developing young talent, and is adept at building strong connections with and among his players. I’m so proud, and excited, for Brian. I have no doubt he’ll excel at Arkansas State.” – Amanda Ault (Head Coach, George Washington [2011-16])

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.