Dexter man found guilty of enticing a child through Facebook messenger

A Stoddard County jury found Robert Cooper, 42 of Dexter, guilty of enticement of a child.
A Stoddard County jury found Robert Cooper, 42 of Dexter, guilty of enticement of a child.(Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
STODDARD COUNTY, MO. (KFVS) - A Dexter man has been found guilty of trying to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

According to a statement from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, a jury found 42-year-old Robert Cooper guilty of enticement of a child on Monday, March 14.

The jury recommended a 20 year sentence.

In the case, Oliver said Cooper used Facebook Messenger between September 26-28, 2020 to lure a girl he thought was 13 years old to a motel in Dexter.

He was actually messaging a woman in Wayne County, Missouri who was posing as the teen.

When Cooper arrived at the motel, he was met by Dexter police.

In a released statement Oliver said Cooper arrived to the motel with a duffel bag filled with ropes, handcuffs, pornography and other sexual items.

“This case should be a wake-up call to all parents of the dangers that social media poses to their teenage children,” Oliver said. “Robert Cooper is a predator and if he had been messaging an actual 13 year old girl, the Defendant had the clear intention that she would have been bound, handcuffed, sexually assaulted and taken to Florida by the Defendant. We believe that Robert Cooper needs to spend every minute allowed by law behind bars to prevent him ever having the opportunity to harm a child.”

A sentencing hearing for Cooper is scheduled for April 25.

