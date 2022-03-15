Energy Alert
"Draft Day" pairs students and local businesses for job opportunities

By Chase Gage
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For graduating seniors looking for employment opportunities, there was no better place to be than Jonesboro.

The inaugural “Be Pro, Be Proud Draft Day” kicked off Tuesday morning at Jonesboro High School, pairing area high school students with local businesses in a job fair setting. Students had the chance to network and interview with businesses needing help in Northeast Arkansas.

“It’s just amazing. Be Pro Be Proud is an event to take advantage of,” said Cristian Osorio, a Jonesboro High School senior. “It teaches you how to gain networking skills and interpersonal communication skills.”

“It’s really neat, especially for kids that don’t have a clue what they’re going to do after high school,” said Pocahontas senior Adam Perry. “Being able to sit face-to-face with a big-time company...this will be a great event that I’m glad they had.”

The morning kicked off with an address from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. He told the students that they’ve never been more in-demand than they are now, making the event a great opportunity not just for students, but employers as well.

“The seniors are doing interviews, they’re finding out what their career path will be like with different companies,” Hutchinson said. “The companies need good, skilled workers and it gives them opportunities to recruit some of the top talent coming out of our career centers and high schools.”

The event lasts through Wednesday for any graduating seniors in Northeast Arkansas. For more information on Be Pro, Be Proud, you can visit their website here.

