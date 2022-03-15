Energy Alert
Group prays for Jonesboro Craighead County Public Library

By Imani Williams
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Praying for change.

About a dozen people gathered around the Jonesboro Craighead County Public Library in prayer Monday evening.

The group walked in silence and prayed for guidance for the library board.

They support the idea to move certain materials out of the children’s section and to the adult section.

This has been a hot topic for nearly a year. Supporters on both sides of the discussion have expressed their concerns about censorship for children.

One person who prayed with the group said he feels unheard. So, there is only one thing left to do.

“We’re just here. We put it in the Lord’s hands. Some of us have spoken, I’ve spoken to the board in the past, but tonight we feel like. We’ll just bring it before God,” said Jason Goald.

The group walked around the library about three times to pray.

Usually, they would go into the meeting and speak about their concerns during the public comment section of the meeting, but this time they showed their support in a different way.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

