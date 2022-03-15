Energy Alert
Jonesboro grant set to improve public transportation

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro received a grant for $752,000 to upgrade 47 bus stops around the city to improve quality and safety.

Mayor of Jonesboro, Harold Copenhaver, said the improvements are much needed saying that they will make a major difference to many residents.

“Unfortunately, they have been tampered with and things like that,” said Copenhaver. “This will be able to provide Wi-Fi and other changes to routes.”

Jonesboro has 132 bus stops making public transportation very common. Some of the improvements will be adding a wireless internet connection along with new technology where riders can track where their bus is. Both are changes that riders are excited to see.

“It will be very beneficial,” said Kenneth Deans. “It would be a nice upgrade to the tops by cleaning it up and stuff.”

Mayor Copenhaver said this is the first of many improvements that they are making to the transportation department.

“We are looking for making news additions in the next year,” said Copenhaver. “We are addressing already our bus vehicles to hopefully go electric, so this is a direction we need to move.”

Construction at each stop should not take longer than 3 days as crews will be working on 27 uncovered stops and 20 covered in a project that will take a little over a year.

