Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro Police respond to two shooting calls

Jonesboro Police are currently responding to two shooting calls that were received Tuesday...
Jonesboro Police are currently responding to two shooting calls that were received Tuesday evening.(KAIT 8)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are currently responding to two shooting calls that were received Tuesday evening.

Officers first got a call about a shooting that occurred at the 1000 block of Belt Street.

They said a person called after they saw “a female shooting from a black car”.

No word if there is any damage or victims involved, and officers are still on scene.

Officers then got another call about a shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Easy Street.

There, police found a car that was shot up, however, there have been no victims identified. Officers are still on the scene investigating.

Region 8 News has reporters heading to both scenes and will give you the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Sunday night when investigators say he drove into a drainage ditch.
Man killed in Sunday night crash
Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested March 12 after a traffic stop in the...
Man arrested after traffic stop
The number of Arkansas women diagnosed with syphilis in the last few years has nearly tripled....
Syphilis cases surging in Arkansas, especially among women
A crash Tuesday morning reduced southbound traffic along Highway 49 to one lane, slowing...
Traffic Alert: Crash near Brookland slows morning commute
An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on...
One killed, two injured in Highway 67 crash

Latest News

Governor Asa Hutchinson addresses local seniors ahead of Draft Day.
“Draft Day” pairs students and local businesses for job opportunities
Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies and Manila police are investigating a Tuesday morning...
Police investigating bank robbery
Starbucks is looking to ditch disposable cups.
Starbucks plans to phase out its disposable cups
Missouri Senate.
Judicial panel unveils tentative new map for Missouri Senate