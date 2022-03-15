Jonesboro Police respond to two shooting calls

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are currently responding to two shooting calls that were received Tuesday evening.

Officers first got a call about a shooting that occurred at the 1000 block of Belt Street.

They said a person called after they saw “a female shooting from a black car”.

No word if there is any damage or victims involved, and officers are still on scene.

Officers then got another call about a shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Easy Street.

There, police found a car that was shot up, however, there have been no victims identified. Officers are still on the scene investigating.

Region 8 News has reporters heading to both scenes and will give you the latest updates.

