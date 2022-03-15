Jonesboro Police respond to two shooting calls
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police are currently responding to two shooting calls that were received Tuesday evening.
Officers first got a call about a shooting that occurred at the 1000 block of Belt Street.
They said a person called after they saw “a female shooting from a black car”.
No word if there is any damage or victims involved, and officers are still on scene.
Officers then got another call about a shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Easy Street.
There, police found a car that was shot up, however, there have been no victims identified. Officers are still on the scene investigating.
Region 8 News has reporters heading to both scenes and will give you the latest updates.
