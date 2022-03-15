Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Judicial panel unveils tentative new map for Missouri Senate

Missouri Senate.
Missouri Senate.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judicial panel in charge of redrawing Missouri’s Senate districts released a tentative plan Monday, giving candidates and voters a look at new boundaries that could be used beginning later this year.

The proposed map comes after more than 30 candidates already have filed to run for Senate seats in the August primary under district lines that have been in place for the past decade. The new map is based on population changes noted in the 2020 census and would be used for the next 10 years.

By releasing the tentative map now, candidates could still adjust their plans — if necessary — before the filing period ends on March 29. The judicial panel said it plans to formally file the new map Tuesday with the secretary of state’s office.

Missouri’s 34 Senate districts are being drawn by a judicial panel because Republicans and Democrats on a politically balanced citizens commission failed to agree on a plan in December. A separate, similar commission did adopt new state House districts.

Districts for the U.S. House are supposed to be drawn by state lawmakers, but lawsuits have been filed asking the courts to take over the task because lawmakers have been unable to agree on a plan.

Republicans currently hold a 24-10 edge over Democrats in the state Senate, and half of those seats — in even-numbered districts — are up for election this year.

The chamber’s political split is projected to remain the same under the tentative new map.

The 19th District, centered around Columbia, could flip from Republicans to Democrats, based on political voting patterns in previous elections. But the reconfigured 11th District, stretching from Kansas City to some of its eastern suburbs, could flip from Democrats to Republicans, according to the political data included in the judicial panel’s report.

The tentative plan from the judicial panel resembles a proposal put forth by Republicans in much of central, southern, and northeastern Missouri. But the panel’s districts in northwest Missouri differ from both the Republican and Democratic plans that had been put forward by members of the unsuccessful citizens’ commission.

“It looks like there are some substantive differences in Platte and Buchanan County and in St. Louis County in particular,” said Marc Ellinger, who had been the Republican chair of the Senate citizens commission.

The judicial panel’s plan splits Buchanan County into two Senate districts by combining the urban part of St. Joseph with suburban parts of Kansas City in neighboring Platte County.

Susan Montee, a St. Joseph resident who had been the Democratic vice chair of the Senate citizens commission, said she didn’t think Buchanan County should be split under constitutional guidelines.

“I’m a little surprised they did it, but there were a number of people advocating for that” during public testimony, Montee said.

Ten years ago, a Senate redistricting plan put forth by a judicial panel got struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court for improperly dividing some counties in violation of the state constitution. A second citizens commission then was appointed and adopted a map that remained in place for the past decade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Sunday night when investigators say he drove into a drainage ditch.
Man killed in Sunday night crash
Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested March 12 after a traffic stop in the...
Man arrested after traffic stop
The number of Arkansas women diagnosed with syphilis in the last few years has nearly tripled....
Syphilis cases surging in Arkansas, especially among women
A crash Tuesday morning reduced southbound traffic along Highway 49 to one lane, slowing...
Traffic Alert: Crash near Brookland slows morning commute
An Indiana woman was killed and two others were hurt early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on...
One killed, two injured in Highway 67 crash

Latest News

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Democratic-backed suit challenges lack of Missouri House map
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Arkansans honor, remember Brent Renaud
Rodi Walker will serve as mayor pro tem for the remainder of the term until the next election...
Portageville City Council votes to impeach mayor
A Republican congressional candidate from suburban St. Louis is challenging Missouri’s U.S....
Missouri congressional candidate files redistricting lawsuit