Man pleads guilty to his role in murder

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Paragould man to 7 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in a Jonesboro man’s murder.

Daniel Edmond Wayne Mangrum, 44, entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of manslaughter in the Jan. 13, 2020, death of Michael Dewayne Nix.

Judge Pam Honeycutt sentenced Mangrum to 84 months with 266 days of jail time credit. She also ordered him to pay court costs, fines, and fees.

According to court documents, Mangrum, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, lured Nix and Ashley Hamilton to a home on Greene County Road 702.

When Nix and Hamilton arrived, Mangrum urged them to enter the home where investigators said 54-year-old Kevin Dale Brady shot Nix in the head with a handgun.

Brady pleaded guilty last November to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 55 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Mangrum is currently being held in the Greene County Detention Center awaiting transfer to ADC.

